Christian fellowship, landfill meetings set

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland.

The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on residents and their neighbors, providing the most current update.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill Area of New Canton hosts its annual homecoming services on Sunday, July 10. The day will begin with Southern Gospel Music featuring Smokey Wilson of Concord, from 10-11 a.m., followed by morning worship from former Pastor Richard Long from 11 a.m. to noon with a return of Smokey Wilson with more music from noon to 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with lunch. All are cordially invited to attend.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, hosts its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m., Monday, July 11 at Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Gold Hill area in New Canton. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the July program featuring Pastor Mitch Crickenburger of Browns Chapel of Dillwyn. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Steve Morris of Dillwyn on Wednesday, July 13.

Our sympathy is extended to the Tomlin family of Charlottesville. Woodrow (Tommy) Tomlin, 74, of Charlottesville passed away on Tuesday, June 28, peacefully at his home. He was cousins locally to Annie May Miles and Sandra Ownby both of Dillwyn. He will be greatly missed by all.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.