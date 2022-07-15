Board tables sawmill

The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors voted to table the request for a special use permit to run a sawmill in Farmville at its Monday, July 11 meeting.

A public hearing was held for Case 21-SUP298. This request is from land owner Ike Y. Yoder received a special use permit to operate a sawmill at Tax Map 194, Parcel 15, containing about 122.48 acres, located at 7041 Crumptown Road, Farmville in the Curdsville Magisterial District.

During the public hearing, seven individuals spoke out against the mill. According to the residents that live there, Crumptown Road is not suitable for the type of traffic that this sawmill would bring, especially with logging trucks.

“On our road, there’s no way that two logging trucks, not even two logging trucks, a logging truck and a pickup truck can pass each other at the same time,” said James Anderson, a resident on Crumptown Road. “If you want to start a major business, do it on a major highway.”

A traffic impact statement was not required for this application. However, Yoder has a permit and is in the process of widening and lengthening his driveway, which was one of the traffic concerns.

Other residents had concerns about its environmental impact and how certain aspects like noise would affect surrounding neighbors.

“Before we move this thing along, I would like to see some conditions put in there to address some things… maybe we can come up with an idea to do that,” Supervisor Don Matthews said.

In light of Matthew’s suggestion, Vice-Chair Joe N. Chambers Jr. encouraged him to make a motion to table the decision in order to take into consideration the community’s input and create conditions for this project. The measure unanimously passed to table the discussion.

IN OTHER BUSINESS:

• The board gave a Presentation of Resolution for Charles White for his 34 years of teaching in Buckingham County and neighboring county schools among his many other community involvements for over 60 years.

• The board presented a Presentation of Certificates honoring the Buckingham County Varsity Baseball Team for its successful season making it to the final four for the first time ever.

• During the public comment period, 24 individuals signed up to address supervisors. The majority spoke in favor of the proposal for a gold mining ordinance and a few also encouraged the board to make one for solar facilities as well. There were also numerous comments against the recent housing development among other developments in the County.

• County Administrator Karl Carter proposed to develop a gold mining ordinance. This ordinance would set parameters for businesses and others looking to come to Buckingham County to mine gold. The board approved and Carter will bring forward a draft in next month’s meeting.

• A second public hearing was held for Case 22-SUP302. Erin Reid Lamonte is requesting a special use permit for the purpose of operating an AirBnB bed and breakfast with six dry campsites at Tax Map 93, Parcel 12, containing about four acres located at 1867 Mulberry Grove Road, Buckingham, Maysville Magisterial District. Two signed up to speak against it due to concerns about the lack of revenue it will bring and how it will affect the county. The board passed it unanimously.

• A third public hearing was held for Case 22-SUP303. Roy and Janice Turner requested a special use permit for the purpose of operating an AirBnB bed and breakfast, campsites and event center at Tax Map 34 Parcel 34 containing about 9.976 acres; Tax Map 34 Parcel 33 containing about 70.304 acres, Tax Map 34 Parcel 34 Lot A containing 10.039 acres, and Tax Map 34 Parcel 34 Lot B containing 7.287 acres located at 429 Maple Top Lane Buckingham, James River Magisterial District. Six signed up to speak with the majority supporting the plan or wanting to create a plan that works for the neighbors and the Turners. The board voted to approve the special use permit with the condition of only allowing up to 1,500 people four times a year and any crowd over 300 needs to notify the Sheriff’s office.

• The board voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-SUP305 Jonathan King at Tax Map 95, Parcel 39, Lot A containing about 108.15 acres, located near 1039 Banton Shop Road Dillwyn, Maysville Magisterial District for a special use permit for the purpose of operating a private school, one room schoolhouse.

• Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-SUP306 with Lourens and Anne-Marie Prinsloo at Tax Map 41, Parcel 11, containing about 235.62 and located at 781 Bransford Road, Arvonia, Marshall Magisterial District who wish to obtain a special use permit for the purpose of operating an AirBnB bed and breakfast, campsites and event center.

• The board voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-ZMA307 with Piedmont Companies which wants to rezone from Agricultural A1 to Business B1 for the purpose of building and operating a Family Dollar Tree at Part of Tax Map 69 Parcel 49, containing about 96.25 acres (Piedmont Companies to purchase two acres from Stoltzfus landowners), located at 25766 N. James Madison Highway, New Canton, Marshall Magisterial District.

• Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-ZTASUP309. J. Aaron Revere with James Madison Highway LLC requesting to add a zoning text amendment to a list of special uses in a Business B1 Zoning District for LP and Natural Gas Storage and Distribution and apply for a special use permit for that purpose at Tax Map 125 Parcel 5 Lot 5, containing about .99 acres, located at Buckingham Centre Drive Dillwyn VA 23936, Curdsville Magisterial District.

• The Board voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-SUP310. Brian Shaw with Shah Jee LLC. wants to obtain a special use permit for the purpose of operating a convenience/ general store at Tax Map 132, Parcel 4, containing approximately 2.91 acres, located at 2626 W. James Anderson Highway, James River Magisterial District.

• The Board voted to hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 for Case 22-SUP311. Elam Stoltzfus wishes to obtain a special use permit for the purpose of operating an agricultural based business, feed and supplies at Tax Map 69, Parcel 49, containing about 99.6 acres, located at 25766 N. James Madison Highway, New Canton, Marshall Magisterial District.

• The Board voted to approve the funds for the Buckingham County Emergency Services from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The appropriation of the $38,369.15 will go towards a utility task vehicle for remote rescue and evacuations.

• Supervisors approved a firearm safety seminar for Sunday, July 17 at the Community Center. There will be no live ammo, just training.