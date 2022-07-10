An audacious miracle led to major life changes

The following Bible story is not one people usually remember, yet it is this story from Chapters 6 and 7 of 2 Kings in the Old Testament that gave me the courage to take a leap of faith and leave the business world to become a pastor.

Here is the story: The city, Samaria in Israel, was surrounded by the enemy and slowly starving to death. Bird droppings and donkey heads were being sold on the streets for food. Even little children were being fought over by parents to be eaten as food. Humanity had sunk to its lowest possible level. It could not get any worse.

A prophet named Elisha confronted the leaders with a message: “By this time tomorrow, there will be so much food that bushels of flour will be sold on the streets for pennies.” One leader stood to question such a bold prophecy and the preacher pointed his bony old finger in his direction and replies: “You’ll see it with your own eyes, but you will never taste any of it!”

What a wild prediction — famine to feast in 24 hours or donkey head soup to chicken in every pot. Is this like election year politics filled with empty promises? But this promise isn’t made by politicians. This promise is from a prophet of God. But how? There would have to be a huge military victory followed by an economic miracle and all occurring in just one day.

WHAT COULD GOD POSSIBLY DO TO ACCOMPLISH ALL THIS?

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, near the outside wall were four men with leprosy, a gruesome disease believed to be highly contagious. Anyone with leprosy was considered an outcast from society. These poor men could not even remain in the city to starve with the rest of the people. They were shunned, feared and abandoned.

But one leper had an idea. “Why stay here to die? Let’s go to the enemy camps outside the gate and surrender. If they spare us, we might get some food and live. If they kill us, we’re dying anyway!” They all agreed, so in the middle of the night, four starving lepers shuffled their way down the hill to the enemy camp to surrender and hopefully get a meal.

HERE COMES THE MIRACLE!

The sound of the lepers shuffling was somehow magnified to resemble the attack of a mighty army. The sleeping soldiers heard the noise, panicked and ran for their lives, leaving their weapons, clothes and all of their food behind. What made these hardened soldiers run? The sound of four sick, starving lepers stumbling down the mountain to surrender.

As the lepers reached the camp they were greeted with silence and the inviting aroma of fresh pepperoni pizza. “It’s party time!” one shouted. They ate and drank, carried away money, clothes and all the food they could eat. Then they said to each other: “We’re not doing right. This is a day of “Good News” and we are keeping it to ourselves. We must report this to the city.” So, the lepers went back to the city.

At first the leaders of the city didn’t believe the lepers, so they sent a scouting party and found everything to be true. The enemy vanished leaving everything behind. The city gates opened, and everyone rushed out to eat and confiscate whatever could be found. Food was so plentiful that a bushel of flour could now be sold for pennies as predicted. The leader who originally questioned the preacher was assigned the duty of counting everything that was brought back. In the confusion, he was trampled to death, all as the prophet, Elisha, predicted.

Wild? Yes, but it’s true. (Not the pizza) Read it in 2 Kings 6:24 to 7:20.

WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THIS STORY?

• Tragedy is a part of life: The city is suffering just as you and I occasionally suffer.

• God is represented by Elisha during our tragedy: God never abandons us.

• The lepers made an important first step in recognizing the reality of their situation.

• Next, they had the humility or the desperation to ask for help.

• Then, the lepers took shuffling steps of faith toward change.

• Those shuffling first steps were miraculously magnified by God.

• Ordinary Humans are often used by God to accomplish miracles: Four Lepers?

• Our bold faith and willingness to take risks honors God: This means you.

If God can use four lepers to accomplish an audacious miracle, just think what can be done by you and me. We learn to face the reality of where we are and take those first shuffling steps toward the miracle of God’s ever-present help and grace.

• How can I grow closer to God and learn more about what I’m called to do and be?

• How can I carry out that calling within the people you’ve put me with: the church?

Hearing this story gave me the courage to give up my business career and plunge into the ministry. My prayer is that hearing this story inspires you to do something bold for God.

REV. LARRY E. DAVIES can be reached at larrydavies@vaumc.org.