Trents Mill News — Happenings in the neighborhood

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, located 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton, will be hosting Vacation Bible School Mega Sports Camp Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for ages 3 years old to 8th grade. Dinner will be served each night and please wear athletic attire. For more information contact Emma at bickfordemma24@gmail.com.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m., at First Baptist Church, Main Street, Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the June program featuring Rev. Dunn of Dillwyn.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Cathy Trammel, of Farmville, on Friday, June 3; Jo Lang, of New Canton, on Tuesday, June 7 and Bradley Carter, of North Carolina, on Wednesday June 8.

Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road, will be hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 2 ½ to 12 years old, Sunday June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every night. Also there will be adult classes from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. every night. To register go to: www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy, will be hosting their annual Vacation Bible School starting Sunday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., nightly with a church picnic on Sunday, June 27 to kick off Bible School. This Year’s Theme is “Sparks Studio”.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.