Trent’s Mill News: Community happenings

First Baptist Church of Dillwyn will be hosting a community cookout at Ellis Acres Park located at 245 Camden Street in Dillwyn on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. The cookout will feature free food, fellowship, live music, kids activities and gas card giveaway. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a friend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham, will be hosting their annual Vacation Bible School starting Sunday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. nightly with a church picnic at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 to kick off Bible School. This year’s theme is “Sparks Studio.”

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham, will be hosting their annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, July 10. The day will begin with Southern Gospel Music at its best featuring Smokey Wilson of Concord from 10 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon the morning worship message to feature former Pastor Richard Long. Then at noon until 12:30 p.m. Smokey Wilson will return for more songs. Following this will be lunch in the Church fellowship hall.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. at Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Ralph and Fern Dunnavant of Dillwyn were visited by her son from Arizona, Jody Frye, for a few days.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Eileen Reynolds, of Buckingham, on Saturday, June 18; Irene Shumaker, of Farmville, on Wednesday, June 22 and Cathy Midkiff Fitzhugh, of Stanton, on Thursday June 23.

Remember: This Sunday, June 19, is Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and fathers to be. May you be richly blessed with lots of family and friends.

The first day of Summer arrives on Tuesday, June 21, at 5:14 a.m. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the first day of summer is said to be when the sun reaches its highest point in the sky which occurs on the summer solstice Monday, June 20.

