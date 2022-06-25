Recreational facilities, roads highlight CIP

Improvements to Farmville’s street and recreation offerings make up the items included in town council’s new five-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).

“This process is for planning purposes so that we can plan future years out to know what we have coming in future years as far as expenses for items that are, I’ll call them big ticket items, expenses for us to fund in future years,” said Farmville Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis during the CIP presentation at the May work session.

The priority list won council’s approval at its Wednesday, June 8 meeting.

Seven possible projects listed in the new plan are:

• The Grove Street Playground, at Grove and Buffalo streets, is up for a remodel during the 2022-23 fiscal year. According to the CIP, the equipment is outdated and can use a new look. The budget for the project is $45,500 and is currently unfunded.

• The Farmville Splashpad is proposed for construction at Lions Park, located at Wilck’s Lake. According to the CIP, this will be an outdoor waterpark for school-aged children during the spring and summer months. The budget is $900,000 and is currently unfunded.

• A roundabout is planned at the intersections of Oak, Griffin and High streets during fiscal year 2024-2025. According to the CIP, this project has not been fully approved by the council, but has been submitted for preliminary evaluation by the Virginia Department of Transportation in Smart Scale, which helps with urgent transportation needs while using the least tax dollars. This change to the intersection will enhance traffic, safety and mobility, officials say. There is no budget yet, but officials expect it to be paid for by Smart Scale.

• A basketball court is planned for Lions Park in the 2024-25 fiscal year. According to the CIP, this will be an outdoor court with a roof on it to provide a safe place for residents to participate in outdoor activities. The budget is $150,000 and is not yet funded.

• The Bike Pump Track is planned to be added to Wilck’s Lake Park beside the existing skatepark in the fiscal year 2025-26. According to the CIP, this will be available for all wheeled activities. The budget is $120,000 and is currently unfunded.

• The Farmville Recreation Center project is planned for fiscal year 2025-26. According to the CIP, this indoor facility will include an indoor walking or running track, three basketball courts with scoreboards, two pickleball courts, a group fitness area and an office space with meeting rooms. According to Recreational Director Thomas Woodson, the plan shows the center near the Wilck’s Lake Island entrance, but there is no definitive layout yet. The budget is $13 million and is currently unfunded.

• The riverwalk will go from High Bridge to Riverside Park and is proposed for fiscal year 2026-27. According to the CIP, Green Front Furniture owner Dickie Cralle requested this project. The budget is $2 million and is unfunded, but the hope is for possible grant funding.