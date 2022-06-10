Events happening in the neighborhood

Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will be hosting their annual Vacation Bible School for kids from Preschool through Middle School. Bible School is an out of this world adventure awaiting the children starting Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. This year’s theme will be “To Mars and Beyond.” On Friday the parents are invited to come for a performance finale and desserts for a fun meet and greet of the staff and to see the classrooms. For more information contact Tar Wallet Baptist Church via their web page.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m., at First Baptist Church Main Street in Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the June program featuring Rev. Dunn of Dillwyn. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road will be hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 2 . to 12 years Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every night. Also there will be adult classes from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. every night. To register go to: www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham, will be hosting their annual Homecoming Services on Sunday, July 10. The day will begin with Southern Gospel Music at its best featuring Smokey Wilson of Concord from 10 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to noon the morning worship message to feature former Pastor Richard Long. Then at noon until 12:30 p.m. Smokey Wilson will return for more songs. Following this will be lunch in the Church fellowship hall.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in Buckingham, will be hosting their annual Vacation Bible School starting Sunday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. nightly with a church picnic at 6 p.m. on Sunday 26 to kick off Bible School. This year’s theme is “Sparks Studio.”

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Billy Adams of Farmville on Friday, June 10, William Bradby of Farmville on Saturday, June 11, Steven (Yancy) Sutton on Sunday, June 12 and Gene Johnson of Buckingham on Tuesday, June 14.

Special happy anniversary wishes go out to two very special couples: Thomas and Eleanor Newton of New Canton on Tuesday, June 14 and Earl and Carol Swink of Farmville on Thursday, June 16.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

