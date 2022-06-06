Arrest made in murder of Farmville man

A Nottoway man has been charged in a recent murder investigation.

According to the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Department, just after midnight at 12:46 a.m. the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office was notified of shots fired at a residence in the 3000 block of West Courthouse Road, Nottoway. Deputies and a Blackstone unit responded to the scene where a gunshot victim, identified as Bryan Mathew Barber 27, of Farmville, was found deceased.

The person found at the scene was taken into custody. Christopher Michael Rowan, 32, of the same address has been charged with first-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in a threatening manner while committing murder.

Rowan was formerly employed with the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy, Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad is fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” said Deanna Lester, Executive Director at Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. “Mr. Rowan was not working at PEVRS on the night in question and is no longer an employee of our organization.”

Details have not been released and no motive has been found at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the public.