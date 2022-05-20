Trents Mill News – Community updates

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m. at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton will be hosting Vacation Bible School Mega Sports Camp Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for ages 3-years-old to eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night and wear athletic attire. For more information contact Emma at bickfordemma24@gmail.com.

Our Sympathy goes out to the Wood family of Dillwyn. Bonnie Lou LeSueur Wood, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 8. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Our sympathy also goes to the Parker family of New Canton. Marie Davis Parker, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 6. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the June program featuring Rev. Dunn of Dillwyn. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Susie Taylor of Dillwyn on Saturday, May 21; Kathy Midkiff of Dillwyn on Sunday, May 22; Opal Pembelton on Midlothian on Monday, May 23; and Della Ford of Cumberland on Thursday, May 26.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road will be hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 2½ to 12 years Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every night.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.