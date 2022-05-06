The Woodland under new ownership

After 52 years of serving Farmville, The Woodland Inc. is under new ownership.

The Woodland Board of Directors announced in November 2021 that it considered selling to Ramot Holdings LLC in partnership with Hill Valley Healthcare. On Sunday, May 1, Hill Valley Healthcare assumed ownership of the Farmville assisted living facility.

The Woodland has a rich history in Farmville. According to its website, The Woodland started in 1970 when Dr. Ray Moore needed somewhere for his aging mother to be cared for. The community got involved and with the help of many local business owners, The Woodland is now one of the top facilities in the state.

“We are excited to build on The Woodland’s mission of taking care of their residents,” said Shimmy Idels, CO-CEO at Hill Valley Healthcare, in a previous interview. “We are committed to Hill Valley’s people first philosophy and providing exceptional care to the communities we serve.”

Hill Valley Healthcare is a skilled nursing consulting company that is quickly becoming a leader in providing healthcare as it creates five-star facilities. The company has 16 facilities in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, providing assisted living, skilled nursing, rehab, on-site dialysis care and home health.

Now that The Woodland is part of a larger organization, it can tap into many benefits. It can now keep costs down while still having access to new technology and organizational management. While reaping the benefits of being part of a larger organization, the small community feel will remain, which is a big part of “The Woodland Way.”

According to a Facebook post from The Woodland, the executive team of Greg Cole, Sue Robinson, Jackie Fish and David Whitus all enter new seasons in their lives. However, many of the employees will stay in their current positions.

“It’s been a wonderful 52 years of providing quality care to the residents and families of this area!” said The Woodland’s Facebook post. “And that could not have happened without the fabulous employees, who have gone above and beyond to make The Woodland what it is today.”