Council discusses upcoming changes

The Farmville Town Council met for a work session on Wednesday, May 4, to discuss upcoming improvements to Farmville.

Farmville Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis, presented the Capital Improvement Plan. This plan gives a five-year look to plan for big purchases that will come down the line. This plan will be approved in June along with the budget for the next fiscal year.

Davis also gave an update on Fireworks After Dark which takes place every year on July 4. Dominion Fireworks gave approval for the fireworks to be downtown this year and gave a quote of $12,000. This year’s firework show will be set up much like the Heart of Virginia Festival with local vendors present and certain streets closed. Davis is meeting with community members in the coming weeks to finalize the details for the event. The Council voted to authorize Davis to sign a contract with Dominion Fireworks for the display.

“I think it will be a really neat experience this year,” said Davis.

Davis also discussed upcoming amendments to the zoning and subdivision ordinances. This will be a phased approach with the Planning Committee and Town Council to make adjustments where they are needed.

In light of the closing of the municipal golf course, members of the Council have had people approach them about buying or leasing the golf course. Davis shared that after further investigation they’ve never come close to being profitable with the course. Council voted to get it appraised in order to give those interested in purchasing an accurate price.

During the meeting, Town of Farmville Police Chief Andy Ellington gave an update on the two recent crimes in Farmville. After a bank robbery last week, the police were able to apprehend the suspect coming out of a wooded area. Earlier that same morning there was a breaking and entering at the pawnshop on Main Street where approximately 36 handguns were taken. Officers worked and have made two arrests, found eight firearms and are currently apprehending a third suspect. Chief appreciates the hard work of the communications center and the police department and the many others that made this possible.

“Like we’ve often said, if you don’t want to get caught, don’t do the crime in Farmville,” said Mayor David Whitus. “The record for solving cases is phenomenal. Great work to you and your team.”