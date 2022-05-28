Community happenings

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, June 12, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Mount Zion Baptist Church, located at 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will be hosting Vacation Bible School Mega Sports Camp Sunday, June 5, through Thursday, June 9, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for ages 3 years old to eighth grade. Dinner will be served each night and wear athletic attire. For more information contact Emma at bickfordemma24@gmail.com.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 13, at 5 p.m., at First Baptist Church on Main Street in Dillwyn. All members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the June program featuring Rev. Dunn of Dillwyn. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Casey Marion Ingle of Cumberland on Friday, May 28, Diane Zeller of Prospect on Monday, May 30 and Nat Cooke of Cartersville on Tuesday, May 31.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road will be hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 2 . to 12 years Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every night. Also, there will be adult classes from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. every night. To register go to www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

From our house to yours have a happy safe Memorial weekend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.