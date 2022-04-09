Trents Mill News — Easter events

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn, will be hosting Easter events: Good Friday Service on Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m., an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m., a Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m. with breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by an Easter Cantata “Amazing Love How Can It Be” at 8 a.m. No Sunday School or 11 a.m. Worship.

Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation would cordially like to invite everyone to attend.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m., at 71 Community Center Drive in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this Mega Landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 Gold Hill Area of New Canton, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 16, at noon. Join them for Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 17, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Following this will be break-fast in the church fellowship hall. All are cordially invited to attend all these activities.

Our sympathy is extended to the Waycaster family of Dillwyn. Shirley Miles Waycaster, age 85 of Dillwyn, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 27. She will be greatly missed by all.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will host its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m., at Hatcher Baptist Church located 5 Trents Mill Road, Dillwyn.

All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April annual flower/plant exchange — which is optional.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Browns Chapel located at U.S. Route 15, north of Dillwyn on state Route 617 (Gravel Hill Road), will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. Following will be Easter Sunrise Services on Sunday, April 17, at 6:30 a.m., with the theme “From Bethlehem To Calvary”, followed by breakfast in the church fellowship hall. This will be followed by Sunday School and Morning Worship.

Our sympathy is extended to the Walters family of Powhatan. Clarence M. Walters Sr., age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24. He will be greatly remembered for playing his Gospel music and sharing his talent for the Lord.

The Rotary Club of Farmville will be hosting its 16th annual Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28, in Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. The cost for adults is $15, children 6 to 12 is $7. For tickets see any Rotary Club Member. Due to COVID restrictions you have the option of two different settings: 5 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Florence Lango of Dillwyn on Friday, April 8, and Cheryl Canipe of Henrico on Saturday, April 9.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.