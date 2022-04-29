Chaney Enterprises buys W.C. Newman Co.

After 60 years in Prince Edward County, W.C. Newman Co. has been sold to Chaney Enterprises.

Robert Atkinson bought the business from his father-in-law 31 years ago. W.C. Newman Co. is a ready mix concrete supplier located at 10630 Prince Edward Highway in Prospect.

W.C. Newman Co. is a family-owned business with a 16,000-square-foot facility that was redone in 2016. Atkinson feels bittersweet about the sale but knew it was the right time as regulations and employment were getting harder to maintain as a small business.

“It’s hard to leave,” he said. “I got the feeling that the time is right, but there were certain parts of the job I really loved.”

Chaney Enterprises is a ready-mix concrete and aggregates supplier that has numerous locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. The company operates 43 ready-mix concrete plants, 12 sand and gravel facilities and CE Pumping. With other locations near Richmond, including Amelia, Chaney Enterprise felt that the Farmville location was a perfect fit.

“We look to expand in an efficient way with the right partners,” said Jan Holt, the chief customer officer for Chaney Enterprises. “We are careful in our expansion because we want to have the right footprint and have it make sense from an economical and environmental standpoint.”

Being a family-owned business, Chaney prefers to partner with other small businesses because they are hardworking and not as much corporate red tape. The company also gives 10 % of its bottom line back to the community. According to Holt, Chaney Enterprises is excited to become part of and get to know the community to see where they can give back.

Atkinson is on a consulting contract to help with the transition process. He will be there to help customers and employees with the transition until January of 2023.

“I just want to thank the customers and employees for 31 good years,” said Atkinson.