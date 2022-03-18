Trent’s Mill News — Catfish festival and more

Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival on Saturday, March 26, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. Sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. Entertainment by “D.J. Blande” of Powhatan. Lots of good food such as catfish, chicken tenders, coleslaw, baked beans, hush-puppies and beverages. Catered by “Herb Cottage” of Blackstone. Advanced admission $30 per person should be purchased on or before Monday, March 21, children under 10 free when accompanied by a parent. Advanced tickets sold only. No tickets sold at the door. There will be a 50/50 drawing also. Tickets available at various locations or call Llwellyn Metal Works Inc. in Farmville at (434) 392-6173, Barry Miles of Cumberland at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181, Arnold “Pepper” Irving Jr. of Crewe at (434) 645-9215 or E & R Honey Farms Inc. of Powhatan at (804) 721-5325. All proceeds to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children. Everyone is welcome.

Glenn Memorial Baptist Church located 146 Harris Creek Road, Prospect, will host Southern Gospel Music at its best featuring “The Dixie Melody Boys” from Kinston, North Carolina, on Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. There will be no admission charge but a love offering will be received. All are cordially invited to attend.

The first day of spring arrives on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering their 34th year as a group and will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m., at Hatcher Baptist Church located 5 Trents Mill Road, Dillwyn. All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. Following this will be the April annual flower/plant exchange, which is optional. For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

The 16th annual Rotary Club of Farmville will be hosting its Taste of Farmville on Thursday, April 28, in Farmville at the Fireman’s Sport Arena, 1328 Zion Hill Road. The cost for adults is $15, children 6 – 12 is $7. For tickets see any Rotary Club Member. Due to COVID restrictions you have the option of two different settings: 5 – 6 p.m. or 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Earl Swink, of Farmville, Friday, March 18, Larry Boyles, of Dillwyn, and Savannah Dickson, both having birthdays on Saturday, March 19 and Lois Bickford, of New Canton, on Tuesday, March 22.

Special Happy Anniversary wishes go out to Rodney and Sandra Ownby, of Dillwyn, on Saturday, March 19 and Gene and Brenda Absher, of Dillwyn, on Monday, March 21.

The Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club proudly presents Bluegrass / Bluegrass Gospel featuring “Mountain Highway” March 27, at 2 p.m., at the Appomattox County High School, 198 Evergreen Ave. Tickets in advance for adults will be $20, at the door tickets for adults will be $25. Children 6-12 will be $15 and children 5 and under will be free. You can purchase tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com or make checks payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton P.O. Box 373, Appomattox, VA 24522 or visit the website www.appomattoxbluegrass.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.