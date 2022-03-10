New Commonwealth’s Attorney elected

In a special election held on March 1, Kemper M. Beasley III was elected as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Buckingham County.

This special election was held to choose someone to finish out the term of E.M. Wright Jr., who held the position for the past 45 years before retirement. Beasley has served the past four years as the part-time assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and ran in this election unopposed.

“It’s very humbling, and I’m mighty appreciative of the support I received,” said Beasley. “I ran unopposed in a special election, so there wasn’t much in it for people to come out and vote like they did.”

Along with serving as the assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Beasley has served the community at his solo law practice in Farmville after being a partner at Lawson and Beasley in Appomattox. Beasley is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and earned his master’s in Theological Studies degree from Duke University. He later earned his juris doctorate from Liberty Law School.

Beasley also has experience from previously serving as the County Attorney for Cumberland County and Counsel for Prince Edward County Department of Social Services. In addition, after Wright’s retirement, Beasley served as the interim Commonwealth’s Attorney for Buckingham County.

“I was blessed with a great predecessor,” said Beasley. “He was a great mentor and taught me a lot about the position and how to best serve the people of Buckingham.”

Beasley is a lifelong resident of Buckingham and lives on his family farm with his wife, Becky and three children, Kemp, Mallye and George. He is excited for the opportunity to serve the county he has been a part of his whole life.

“I hope to conduct court in a way that’s fair for all participants in the courtroom and work to protect citizens of Buckingham and uphold the laws of the county and state by leading in a just manner,” said Beasley.