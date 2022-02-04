Rice named top glamping destination

For those who love the outdoors but also comfort, the town of Rice is the place to be.

According to Sixt.com, Rice is ranked number 8 in the top 20 places to glamp in the United States. Glamping, short for glamorous camping, is for folks who want to enjoy the great outdoors but don’t want to leave all the luxuries behind.

According to the article’s author, Lily Rogers, Rice has a lot to offer for glampers.

“Glamping in Rice is truly an all-inclusive experience with options for families and friends,” she said. “Not to mention limitless activities to enjoy together that will inspire lifelong memories.”

According to Rogers, one glamping location makes Rice stand out and make this exclusive list, Sandy River Adventure Resort located off Monroe Church Road.

Sandy River Adventure Resort opened in 2012 when Mark and Candice Smith wanted to bring a unique glamping experience to Rice. The resort offers many ways for folks to enjoy nature. Guests can go on the water in canoes and stand up paddleboards, try ziplining and rope courses at the Adventure Park or hunt for fresh farm eggs to cook over the fire. Then, after a day of fun, guests can relax in the resort’s famous tipis.

Like a tent, the tipis are made from stretched cloth to give a camping feel to the guest’s stay. Unlike most tents, the tipis have high-speed Wi-Fi, heating, air conditioning and heated floors. The tipis are stylishly decorated with furniture and have all the amenities needed, including linens, dishes and cutlery. Folks can get the best of both worlds during their stay.

“It is definitely glam with furnishing that is impeccable, tasteful and very comfortable,” said Sarah Detrick, the office manager at Sandy River Adventure Resort.

According to Detrick, many people love the stargazing that Rice has to offer. Rice is small and rural, which gives little light pollution. In the summers, folks at the resort watch the stars and even see shooting stars from time to time.

“I don’t know of any other place with tipis in Virginia,” she said. “It’s a really unique take and we take pride in that. It’s a great place to be comfortable and be close to nature.”