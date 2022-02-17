New flavors coming to Main Street

A new restaurant is coming to Main Street to give the people of Farmville another place to enjoy good food and meet with friends.

Mi Patron Mexican Restaurant is coming soon to 927 S. Main St. to bring a different taste of authentic Mexican cuisine to the folks of Farmville.

According to the owner, Manuel Cortes, he wanted to work with the restaurant’s neighbor, Longwood University, for another option for students to enjoy as well.

“We have worked with the University to try to see what we could do,” said Cortes. “There are only two Mexican restaurants in Farmville, so this will give more options for the students and locals.”

The restaurant is moving forward to open very soon, even though there is no set time frame or date for opening day. Cortes hopes that the restaurant will be ready sometime in March.

Farmville is a new adventure for Cortes as he is originally from Mexico. However, he is ready to serve up a different flavor of Mexican food for the hungry visitors who come to try out his first restaurant.

“I have been to the other two Mexican restaurants here and I will be bringing a different concept,” said Cortes. “It all depends on what part of Mexico you are in you can get a different taste just like how the food differs depending on where you are in the United States.”

One feature he is very excited about is the restaurant’s patio dining area. This area will have around eight tables that will give folks the opportunity to eat outside. Folks can choose to eat out there to enjoy the coming spring and summer weather or to feel safer in the fresh air due to the lingering pandemic.

“With the pandemic, we know some people are more comfortable eating outside and feel safer,” he said. “We’ll have around eight tables out there for those who want to sit, and it will be really nice for guests.”