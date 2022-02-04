Heard in the neighborhood

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road, Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. at Welcome Wesleyan Church located 26599 North James Madison Hwy., New Canton.

All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people:

Carolyn Whitehead of Buckingham on Sunday, Feb. 6, Jackie Davenport of Dillwyn on Tuesday Feb. 8, Bernard “Butch” Pond of Cumberland on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club proudly presents Bluegrass/Bluegrass Gospel featuring Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School 198 Evergreen Ave. Tickets in advance for adults will be $20, at the door tickets for adults will be $25. Children 6-12 will be $15 and children 5 and under will be free. You can purchase tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com or make checks payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton P.O. Box 373 Appomattox Va. 24522 or visit the website www.appomattoxbluegrass.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.