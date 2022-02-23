Grant to fund new homes in region

A housing grant awarded to a local organization will help in funding new homes for those less fortunate.

The Piedmont Habitat for Humanity has been awarded a grant in the amount of $946,149 through the Commonwealth Regional Council (CRC) Affordable Workforce Housing Program.

This funding will help build 11 new homes over the next two years across the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nelson, Nottoway and Prince Edward.

On Friday, Feb. 18 the CRC announced that it had awarded $1,630,999 in Affordable Workforce Housing Grants in the CRC region.

According to a press release from the CRC the program’s goal is to establish 20 affordable workforce housing units in the CRC region by June 30, 2024. Eleven of those units will be built in the Piedmont Habitat for Humanity service area.

The CRC sought grant proposals from experienced housing partners to assist the CRC in accomplishing the program goals.

According to Piedmont Habitat for Humanity over the last few years, the organization has been able to grow in its capacity to build more homes, add a home repair program, and serve more counties.

Piedmont Habitat for Humanity’s build programs focus on new home construction, and help individuals and families own a safe, decent, affordable home.

This program is available for residents in the counties of Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Nelson, Nottoway and Prince Edward.

In 1990, a group of local citizens joined together with the goal of bringing Habitat for Humanity to the Farmville Area.

Thirty-two years later, during which 56 homes have been built or repaired.

The addition of the ReStore in 2009, where gently used furniture, household goods, appliances, and building materials are donated and resold to the public, helps Habitat serve even more people locally.

In 2019, Nelson County Habitat for Humanity merged with the affiliate and the Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity became Piedmont Habitat for Humanity.