Catfish festival to benefit children

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Our sympathy is extended to the Ownby family of Dillwyn Grace McCrew Ownby, 100 years young of Dillwyn went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 7. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, will be entering its 34th year as a group and will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. at Mount Tabor Baptist Church located 4898 Bridgeport Road, Arvonia.

All members and prospective members are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal.

For further information or to learn more about the group, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Wayne Lipscomb of Cumberland on Saturday, Feb. 19; Gail Thomas of New Canton and Dot Furry of Bridgewater both having birthdays on Wednesday, Feb. 23 and Sarah Davis of New Canton on Thursday, Feb. 24

Special happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Clyde and Eliose Senger of Crewe and Sammy and Debbie Kress of Spout Springs both on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Don’t miss the 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena 1328 Zion Hill Road., Farmville. Sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. There will be entertainment by “D.J. Blande” of Powhatan. Lots of good food such as catfish, chicken tenders, coleslaw, baked beans, hush-puppies and beverages. Catered by “Herb Cottage” of Blackstone. Advanced admission $30 per person should be purchased on or before Monday, March 21, children under 10 free when accompanied by a parent. Advanced tickets sold only. No tickets sold at the door. There will be a 50/50 drawing also. Tickets available at various locations or call Llwellyn Metal Works Inc., Farmville (434) 392-6173, Barry Miles Cumberland (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181, Arnold “Pepper” Irving Jr., Crewe, (434) 645-9215, E & R Honey Farms Inc., Powhatan, (804) 721-5325. All proceeds to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children. Everyone is welcome.

The Appomattox County Athletic Booster Club proudly presents Bluegrass/Bluegrass Gospel featuring Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Appomattox County High School 198 Evergreen Ave.

Tickets in advance for adults will be $20, at the door tickets for adults will be $25. Children 6-12 $15 and children 5 and under free. Purchase tickets online at www.lynchburgtickets.com or make checks payable to Appomattox Bluegrass and Mail to C/O Tony Clifton P.O. Box 373 Appomattox, VA 24522 or visit the website www.appomattoxbluegrass.com. For more information call Tony at (434) 660-7101.

Our sympathy is extended to the Tuttle family of Cumberland. Pastor Richard Dean Tuttle, age 58, Pastor of Jones Chapel Baptist Church, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, Feb. 6. He will be greatly missed by all.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Annie May Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.