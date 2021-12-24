Merry Christmas from our home to yours

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Community Center located at 45 South and Davenport Road in Cumberland. Our continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Buckingham Baptist Church located 24234 North James Madison Hwy., New Canton will be hosting its annual Christmas Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will be hosting a Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invites everyone to attend.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Steve Bickford of New Canton on Monday, Dec. 27 and Barbara Wyland of Scottsville on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Belated happy birthday wishes go out this week to Earl Dunn of Dillwyn on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

A very special happy birthday wish is sent out this week to Jesus, address heaven, on Saturday Dec. 25.

From our house to yours, we wish each of you a very merry Christmas and a happy, safe and prosperous 2022 in the Lord as we should be reminded that Jesus is truly the real meaning of this joyous season.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.