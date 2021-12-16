Holiday and Christmas programs

Buckingham Baptist Church located 24234 North James Madison Hwy., New Canton will host its annual Christmas program on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. Special music for the holiday season will be presented by Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn. Refreshments will follow the music presentation in the Church fellowship hall. All are cordially invited to attend.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will host a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. Refreshments will follow in the program in the fellowship Hall. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invites everyone to attend.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will host a Christmas Eve service on Friday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invites everyone to attend.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Linda Miles of Cumberland on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Nell Spain of Buckingham on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Ralph Dunnavant of Dillwyn on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Our sympathy is extended to the Pond family of Cumberland. Arline Catalan of Chester, age 53 went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 11. Arlene is the sister to Jannette Pond of Cumberland.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

Reminder: Winter officially arrives on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10:59 a.m.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.