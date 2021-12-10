CCLA meeting canceled

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, due to the busy holiday schedule has canceled its Dec. 12 meeting and will resume its regular meeting in Jan.2022.

Browns Chapel located on U.S. 15 north of Dillwyn on State Route 617 (Gravel Hill Rd.) will be hosting its annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the annual Christmas program “The Church Robbery.” Lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall. All are invited to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located 24234 North James Madison Hwy. New Canton will be hosting its annual Christmas program on Saturday evening, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Special music for the holiday season will be presented by Tommy and Debbie England of Dillwyn. Following this will be refreshments in the church fellowship hall. All are cordially invited to attend.

Cedar Baptist Church located 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will be hosting a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Following this will be refreshments in the church fellowship hall. The church will also be hosting a Christmas Eve service on Friday evening, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation cordially invite everyone to attend.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to John Dimmie of Farmville.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.