Hunters lunch planned

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting their regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on all, giving you the most current update.

Come and go with us, The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music that is certain to get you into the spirit. Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season with us on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93, which includes a round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show.

Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before Monday, Nov. 29, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.

Browns Chapel located U.S. 15 north of Dillwyn on state Route 617 (Gravel Hill Rd.) will be hosting its annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the annual Christmas program “The Church Robbery.” Lunch to follow in the church fellowship hall. All are invited to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. in New Canton will be hosting a hunters lunch on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Menu to include: Soup and or chili by the bowl, cornbread and drink for a $3 donation, or you can purchase soup or chili by the quart for $7.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting its Annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy., Buckingham.

All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and asked to bring a covered dish with the meats and drinks furnished by the association.

Following this, there will be election of officers, and there will be door prizes.

For further information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Jacksyn Waycaster of Powhatan on Sunday, Nov. 28.

A large crowd attended a birthday celebration for twins Brooks and Leighton Ingle who turned 2 years old on Monday, Nov. 22, sons to Tyler and Casey Ingle of Cumberland, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21. Everyone had a nice time.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.