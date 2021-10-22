Join us for a Christmas Spectacular

Tar Wallet Baptist Church located at 150 Tar Wallet Road Cumberland will be hosting a fall benefit fundraising festival for Hannah Clark of Cumberland who lost her eyesight in February of 2021. This benefit will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 – 5 p.m. Activities will include: Brunswick stew sales by the quart for $10.00, a bake sale, games for the kids, popcorn and cotton candy, face paintings, hay rides and gospel music at its best featuring “Potters Clay” (Wayne & Linda Gough) of Buckingham from 1 – 2:30 p.m. and “Malachi,” a gospel trio. All are welcome to attend this great event.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

Calvary Christian School located 31139 Hwy 15 North of Dillwyn in New Canton, Va. 23123 presents: BREMO SCREAMO. Where did the choice go wrong? Terror Trail & Fall Festival October 30th. At 4:00 p.m. Trick or Treating & Kids Activities then at 7:00 p.m. Terror Trail tickets for this will be $5.00. There will be a concession available.

Come and go with The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music that is certain to get you into the spirit! Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93 which includes: round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show. Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before Monday, Nov. 29, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy., Buckingham. All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and asked to bring a covered dish with the meats and drinks furnished by the association. Following this, there will be special guest, Smokey Wilson, singing southern gospel music at its best. There will also be door prizes.For further information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Helen Reynolds of Powhatan on Saturday, Oct. 23, Sandra Ownby and Robert Gormus both of Dillwyn and Ailene Snoddy of Arvonia and Mary Hayes of Crewe all having birthdays on Sunday, Oct.24 and Donna Miles of Cumberland on Thursday, Oct. 28.

A hint for you: To hold a nail securely in plaster, put the nail in the plaster, remove it, wrap it in steel wool and replace it.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

