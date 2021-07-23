Homecoming and revival services planned

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host its annual homecoming service and revival Sunday, Aug. 1, through Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Sunday, August 1, homecoming will begin at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Stephen Donahue. Revival services will be held Monday, Aug. 2, through Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Perry Clore. Special music will include Tommy and Debbie England, The Messengers and Noah and Sandra Hickman.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will host its regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton. All members and their guests are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to: Thomas Newton of New Canton, on Sunday, July 25, and Charlotte Morris of Dillwyn, Monday, July 26.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 6. Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 1 will feature Evangelist Roger Roller followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. A song service will conclude that day featuring Chris Lewis. Revival services Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday, Aug. 3, will feature Roller bringing the message. Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 6, Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina will preach.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.