Wreath commemoration
Rev. Jeff Schroeder, dressed as a 19th century circuit riding preacher, speaks during a Memorial weekend wreath ceremony at Sailor’s Creek State Park Saturday. Civil War reenactor Robert Lanier stands by the wreath and flag as Linda Claiborne and Linda Abbott listen to the presentation. (Photo by Roger Watson)
You Might Like
Corvette wins Hunter’s Choice Award
What started as an idea to honor Buckingham County High School classmates lost to cancer turned into an annual car... read more