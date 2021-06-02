June 3, 2021

  • 70°

Wreath commemoration

By Roger Watson

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Rev. Jeff Schroeder, dressed as a 19th century circuit riding preacher, speaks during a Memorial weekend wreath ceremony at Sailor’s Creek State Park Saturday. Civil War reenactor Robert Lanier stands by the wreath and flag as Linda Claiborne and Linda Abbott listen to the presentation. (Photo by Roger Watson)

