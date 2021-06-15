Eagle project pays tribute to vets, first responders

A local Boy Scout’s Eagle project was dedicated and celebrated Monday, June 14 as veterans and local dignitaries came together to pay tribute to fallen veterans and first responders at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Hayes Lang of Troop 6516 worked with the cemetery, contractors and fellow scout volunteers to build the Garden of Honor Flag Plaza that will serve as a place of honor for veterans and first responders for years to come.

Lang, currently a Life scout thanked those who helped with the project which began last November.

“It really, really made me grow and it really made me appreciate all the veterans and they people and what they do after they serve,” Lang said.

He said the project did have some challenges but those only helped him learn to work together with other people.

“I know this project looks really nice with all the people, the flags and everything, it really does,” he said. “But this isn’t going to be its finest moment,” Lang said. “It’s finest moment is going to be when the services are held for the veterans, for the first responders, and they get the proper honor they deserve. I hope it last longer than me and is here for a very long time.”