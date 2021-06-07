Bottled water available today
Town of Farmville water customers who need bottled water can pick up a free case during a drive-through water distribution today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville.
Each household will be provided one free case of bottle water.
The free water distribution is in response to a water outage Monday due to a water line break on private property off Industrial Road. The town is under a boil advisory until tests determine the water is safe to drink.
You Might Like
Water is flowing again
Water is flowing again through Farmville’s water system to the town water customers following a morning outage that drained the... read more