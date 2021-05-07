Hearing to discuss party bike proposal

Farmville residents will have an opportunity to voice how they feel about the idea of party bikes roving the downtown area during a public hearing on the issue Wednesday, May 19.

Farmville’s Town Council began considering the issue during its April work session when Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis introduced the idea of Wayfast Delivery owner Jacob Jamerson. The result is an ordinance to amend part of Farmville’s Town Code.

The ordinance that is the subject of the public hearing during council’s regular May meeting was formerly the section governing taxi cabs but will be amended to include all vehicles for hire. A section on party bikes has been added that allows the town manager to regulate such items as routes, operating times and required safety equipment for the party bikes.

The ordinance also prohibits the party bikes from stopping in the middle of the street to load or unload passengers. The party bikes are also prohibited from impeding the orderly flow of traffic.

The party bikes, which have gained popularity in cities such as Nashville and Roanoke, allow customers to pay a fare to hop on board as a conductor steers them to the destination while the riders help pedal to propel the vehicle through the town streets.

The Roanoke City Council unanimously agreed to allow party bikes in December of 2020. The Star City Cycle Pub is currently selling two-hour rides with up to 14 people for $350. Jamerson said in an earlier story he planned to sell seats for hour and a half rides from $20 to $25 per rider.

The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at Farmville Town Hall.