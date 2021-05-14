Editor’s Notebook — A quintessential Farmville edition

In this edition of Farmville the Magazine, we didn’t plan to write an edition about all things quintessentially Farmville, but that’s what ended up happening.

First off, we explore how the town clock came to be. The clock in front of Town Hall has become quasi-symbolic of the town, showing up as part of social media logos and in marketing material for Farmville. It didn’t happen by accident. Clocks are a passion of Mayor David Whitus, and he had a lot to do with making the clock in front of Town Hall a centerpiece of the town while also encouraging the placement of many of the other clocks within the building.

Next we look at how Green Front Furniture came to be. The furniture mecca has become one of the town’s biggest attractions. Our story by Titus Mohler tells how Farmville’s downtown slowly transformed from tobacco warehouses to a series of giant furniture stores bringing shoppers from throughout the region. Ask anyone about Farmville, it is a good bet Green Front will come up early in that conversation.

For a bit of fun, we turned some office lore from our friend Titus Mohler into a story. Titus is known for creating the perfect meal by ordering food from multiple Farmville restaurants to make a feast of local flavors. See what combinations he came up with for his most recent perfect meal. This also served as our goodbye to Titus, as he took a job in the Tidewater region. I’m sure he will not find better eating there than he did here.

Returning to our quintessential Farmville theme, we checked in on the progress crews are making to restore the decking of the High Bridge. Closed since January, the bridge is getting a makeover with some new wood. It is scheduled to reopen to the public May 18.

Ever wonder what our town would look like without all the volunteer work put in by civic clubs? There would certainly be lots less playground equipment. I was surprised that the Farmville Jaycees were instrumental in the founding of the Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad. Our story takes a look at all that has been accomplished and how civic clubs are adapting in these changing times.

I hope you are enjoying this wonderful spring in Farmville. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a place to make that happen. We are getting back to normal, don’t get left behind.

As always, if you have any suggestions about stories you would like to see in the magazine. Feel free to shoot me an email at Roger.Watson@ FarmvilletheMag.com.