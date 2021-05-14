County cleanup effort nets 1,820 lbs. of trash

The Prince Edward Board of Supervisors’ $10,000 investment toward a cleaner county is already paying dividends with more than 1,800 lbs. of garbage already collected.

In April, the board approved County Administrator Doug Stanley’s plan to utilize VDOT crews and Piedmont Regional Jail inmates to clean up areas along roadways where litter seemed to collect and become an eyesore.

Stanley told the board about the first cleanup using contracted VDOT contracted crews during the Tuesday, May 11 monthly Board of Supervisors meeting.

The pickup along the 460 bypass and the interchanges of Hard Times Road and Tuggle Road the week of April 26 netted 413 bags of trash that weighed 1,820 lbs.

The cost for the pickup was $4,950.

The contracted pickup is an effort by the county to cleanup some problem areas of the county where litter is either thrown from cars or blown from unsecured truck cargo.