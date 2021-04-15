Worsham Road turn lanes

Work has started to add turn lanes onto Worsham Road off of Farmville Road. According to Scott Frederick of VDOT, the turn lane project should be completed by Sept. 3. The majority of the work for the roundabout project at the intersection at The Fishin’ Pig will not begin until the summer of 2022 while Hampden-Sydney College is out of session. That project is expected to be completed by Oct. 14, 2022. (Photo by Roger Watson)