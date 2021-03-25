Brewery releases new brew

Three Roads Brewing and the Southside SPCA held a Can-Can Event fundraiser on Saturday, March 20, at Three Roads Brewing in Farmville.

During the event, the brewery released their newest craft beer called the Top Dog Blonde and unveiled a special four pack featuring the Southside SPCA special label.

Three Roads Brewing donated $2 from every four-pack sold to the Southside SPCA.

PHOTOS BY CRYSTAL VANDEGRIFT