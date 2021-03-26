Area churches plan Easter services

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Tiffany Ownby, of Dillwyn, on Friday, March 26; Jamie Covington, of Dillwyn, on Saturday, March 27; Linda Seay, of Chesterfield ,on Monday, March 29; Donna Cooke, of Cartersville, on Tuesday, March 30; and Debbie England, of Dillwyn, on Wednesday, March 31.

Belated happy anniversary wishes are sent out this week to Rodney and Sandra Ownby of Dillwyn. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary Friday, March 19.

Our sympathy is extended to the Smith family of New Canton. Paul Smith, age 72, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 16. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and loved ones.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is holding inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Also, please note that on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 7 a.m. There will be an Easter Sunrise Service followed by breakfast snacks in the church parking lot. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invite all to attend. For further information, contact Worley at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will hold in-house services only Sunday at 10 a.m. until further notice. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, attendees may tune in from the parking lot at 87.9 FM. There will be a Good Friday service April 2 at 7 p.m. and an Easter Sunday service April 4 at 10 a.m. Both services will be conducted in the same manner as the usual Sunday morning worship service. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the entire congregation invite all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hold a drive-in Easter Sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. No other services will be held that day.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Seniors need to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccination. You can do this by going to vaccinate.virginia.gov. Once you register, it does not take long. Please remember to answer all calls, even if you think it is spam.

Sunday, April 4, is Easter Sunday. This is the day in which we recognize the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Yes, he is alive forevermore.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.