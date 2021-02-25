PACE participants have a Mardi Gras celebration

Participants in the Farmville PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) traveled virtually to New Orleans to experience Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday, Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The group learned about the origins and rituals of Mardi Gras. The center was filled with festive decorations and music, which helped transport the participants to the middle of Bourbon Street.

The PACE team and participants dressed in purple, green and gold beads and masks to add to the celebration. The Farmville participants decorated their own masks.

“During this time of COVID, it is so important to find ways to stay active and engaged as well as incorporating fun any way we can, and the Mardi Gras celebration achieved all of those things,” Elise Hemmer, PACE’s recreational therapist said. “I know many people are so isolated, and I wish everyone could join PACE.”

Mardi Gras was celebrated at all three area PACE centers in Farmville, Gretna and Lynchburg.

PACE provides complete health care and more for seniors living at home. Some of the services provided through PACE are prescription medicine home delivery, medical care and oversight, 24-hour, on-call physician services, physical and occupational therapy, medical equipment, mental health services, nutritional services, home care, activities, transportation and more. For more information, call (434) 315-2890 or email pace.referral@centrahealth.com.