Happy birthday to Jesus

A very special happy birthday wish is sent out to Jesus, the Savior of the world, address heaven on Friday, Dec. 25.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its regular monthly meeting virtually due to COVID-19 Sunday, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. Participants may join by phone and contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on our area by providing the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Steve Bickford of New Canton on Sunday, Dec. 27, Margaret Yates of Dillwyn on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and Barbara Wyland on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time.

Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting in-house services only Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. Also, you may tune in from the parking lot on your radio at 87.9 FM if you do not feel comfortable coming in.

Pastor Tommy Armstrong, and the congregation, cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church, located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton, will be hosting an in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Worshippers must sit with their own family.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

Here’s a little poem to hopefully brighten up your day,

“Snowball”

I made myself a snowball

As perfect as could be.

I thought I’d keep it as a pet

And let it sleep with me.

I made it some pajamas

And a pillow for its head.

Then last night it ran away,

But first – it wet the bed.

By Shel Silverstein

From our house to yours, we wish each of you a very Merry Christmas as we remember that Jesus is the real reason for this holy season.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.