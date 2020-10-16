Buckingham Baptist is selling drive-thru stew

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee Third Annual Fundraiser will be a BBQ to go.

This will include a 15-hour smoked brisket for $12 a plate, smoked pulled pork for $10 a plate or smoked Italian sausage w/peppers and onions for $10 a plate. Each plate comes with three sides, slaw, BBQ baked beans and a brioche roll. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the EZ Go on the corner of 45 South and Route 60. Please remember to pick up your pre-ordered dinners on Sunday, Oct. 18. There will be a limited supply of dinners that day. First come, first serve.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will be hosting and in-house service every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Participants must sit in family groups.

Visiting the home of Gladys Lesueur of Dillwyn last Saturday was Jane Grey of Rice.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jean Sledge of Cumberland and Jean Anderson of New Canton both having birthdays Friday, Oct. 16, Marsha Davis and Jerry Heifner both of Dillwyn having birthdays on Monday, Oct. 19.

The 2020 Virginia Christmas Spectacular Show at Thomas Road Baptist Church Lynchburg normally held in December has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road Spout Springs is hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942-4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Hello this week to our dear friends in Christ Rev. Clyde and Eloise Senger of Crewe.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road Dillwyn will host drive-in parking lot services Sunday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. In-house services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Masks are required for in house services. All those planning to attend the drive-in service will drive into the parking lot and are to remain in their cars throughout the duration of the service having no contact with individuals while there and must leave following the service. Thanks for your cooperation.

Happy 22nd anniversary wishes go out this week to Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will have a drive thru Brunswick stew sale to benefit the church youth department Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m. The stewmaster will be Stan. Stew may be preordered at $9 per quart by contacting Betty Toney at (434) 983-2232.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY Miles is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.