Police searching for two suspects
The Farmville Police Department is currently searching for two suspects Wednesday, Sept. 9 near the end of Industrial Park Road in Farmville.
The two suspects are a white male and a white female. The two are wanted in North Carolina and are considered to be armed and dangerous. One of the suspects is pictured here
The suspects are in Farmville as a result of a car chase coming from Nottoway County.
