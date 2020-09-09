September 9, 2020

Police searching for two suspects

By Roger Watson

The Farmville Police Department is currently searching for two suspects Wednesday, Sept. 9 near the end of Industrial Park Road in Farmville.

The two suspects are a white male and a white female. The two are wanted in North Carolina and are considered to be armed and dangerous. One of the suspects is pictured here

The suspects are in Farmville as a result of a car chase coming from Nottoway County.

