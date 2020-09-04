Great weekend weather is coming
We will have one last day of hot, humid weather today and then a cold front will make for an absolutely splendid Labor Day weekend.
Today’s high of 90 will be followed by a Saturday high of only 80 with lower humidity and just a 2% chance of rain. That’s followed by high temperature of 83 with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It should be a wonderful day for the outdoor church services happening around the area.
Enjoy the weekend, get outside and enjoy the weather. It should be a couple great days to have outdoor activities.
