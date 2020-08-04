Isaias brings just over an inch of rain

Umbrellas are needed this morning but pack the sunscreen for the afternoon as summer returns after the storm

After the remnants of Isaias roll through this morning, expect a return to hot and humid conditions with a high temperature of 87 expected.

The area saw a little more than an inch of rain overnight from the storm. A flash flood watch remains in effect for Farmville, but rain is expected to end this afternoon with the chance of precipitation dropping to 20% by 2 p.m.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the high 80s for the next week.