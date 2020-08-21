Nice weather expected for the weekend

We get to enjoy a couple more days of cooler temperatures before more typical August weather returns Sunday and into Monday.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach only 81. There is a 51% chance of rain with the best chances for thunderstorms rolling through coming at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Humidity continues to be high at 95%.

Saturday looks to be a very nice day with a high of 84 and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The hot weather returns Sunday with a high of 89 and then a high of 91 predicted for Monday. We have not seen a day above 90 degrees since August 12. There is not a significant chance for thunderstorms Sunday or Monday.

Enjoy the weekend. Remember if you are out in public in Farmville, wear a mask.

The Farmville Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.