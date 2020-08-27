Expect highs in the 90s, then Laura arrives

While Hurricane Laura takes a circuitous route to bring rain to the area Saturday, Farmville will see typical late summer conditions the next two days.

Today’s high is expected to be 94 degrees and humid. There is only a 21% chance of precipitation today. Friday will be much the same with a high of 93.

Laura is expected to arrive in the area Saturday tracking from the west as a Tropical Rainstorm. Early predictions put the rainfall amount at 1.86 inches with wind gusts of up to 38 miles per hour. The rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue into Saturday night before clearing out Sunday.