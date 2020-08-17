August 17, 2020

  • 73°

Expect cooler and drier weather this week

By Roger Watson

Published 9:51 am Monday, August 17, 2020

The Farmville area will get a break from rain for the next couple days as a dip in the jetstream brings cooler temperatures and less of a chance for thunderstorms.

Expect a high of 84 today and 86 Tuesday. Temperatures are not expected to reach 90 again for at least the next couple of week.

The best chance for thunderstorms this week is Thursday when heavy afternoon thunderstorms are expected.

