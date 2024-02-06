What caused Monday night’s police chase in Farmville? Published 11:34 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

So what happened? That was the question popping up Monday night and Tuesday morning, both in emails to The Herald and on social media. Residents were curious about an incident that took place Monday, a police chase involving both Farmville Police and Virginia State Police (VSP).

The Herald reached out to Farmville Police first, and was informed they were assisting in the case. All questions were directed to VSP officials. On Tuesday morning, VSP Public Relations Manager Matthew Demlein responded to The Herald’s questions, explaining he was limited in what could be discussed.

“Virginia State Police initiated a pursuit of a vehicle Monday at approximately 6:10 p.m. on Route 460 westbound near the town of Farmville,” Demlein said. “The incident continued into Farmville, where state troopers lost sight of the vehicle and discontinued the pursuit.”

The Herald asked what triggered the police chase in the first place, if it was a traffic stop or another type of incident. We also asked if the search for the driver was ongoing and if he’s still expected to be in this area or is elsewhere.

“This is all the information I have to release at this time,” Demlein replied.