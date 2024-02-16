VSP investigating crash that killed a Meherrin man Published 2:04 am Friday, February 16, 2024

Virginia State Police (VSP) say they’re still investigating a two-car crash where a Meherrin man died over the weekend. Troopers were called out at 9:08 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 on Route 15 in Charlotte County, responding to the crash.

According to VSP Public Relations Manager Matthew Demlein, a 1998 Chevy S10 truck was traveling east on Briery Road when the driver failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection with Route 15.

“The Chevrolet continued into the intersection and struck a 2018 Dodge Ram, traveling south on Route 15,” Demlein said. “The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the road, continue up an embankment and into some trees.”

The driver of the Chevy S10 truck, 45-year-old Thomas D. Stewart of Meherrin, died at the scene, Demlein said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ram, meanwhile, 57-year-old David Leach of Keysville, only suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Demlein said the crash remains under investigation.