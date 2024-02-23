Valarie ‘Dollbaby’ Scott Brewer Published 5:58 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Valarie “Dollbaby” Scott Brewer entered eternal rest. Born Jan. 22, 1953 to Frances G. Scott and the late Willie L. Scott Sr. She was a native of Hampden Sydney, where she attended and graduated from Prince Edward County Public Schools.

She went on to further her education at Smithdeal-Massey Business College. After 33 years of service she retired from the United States Postal Service, where she holds the honor of being the first black female letter carrier in Richmond.

She leaves behind husband, Ronnie; three children: Stephanie, Danielle and James; four grandchildren; her mother; three siblings; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services were held Feb. 6, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel.