Tigers shut down Ferrum, advance in ODAC Tournament Published 11:39 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

One game, one win. Hampden-Sydney College took over Thursday night and didn’t let up, beating Ferrum College 81-61 in the quarterfinals of the ODAC Tournament. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) teams are in Salem this weekend, playing at the Salem Civic Center for the conference title.

For Hampden-Sydney, it was the Davidson Hubbard show for most of the night. The senior forward, who just passed 1,000 overall points last week, scored a game-high 26, while his teammate Ryan Clements added 14 and Alex Elliott put in 10. Overall the No. 2 seeded Tigers led 42-24 at halftime and the game didn’t get closer than that. With the win, Hampden-Sydney improves to 24-2 overall. The #10 seed Panthers were led by Zavier Measmer with 16 points off the bench, including 4-5 three-pointers, while completing their season at 16-11.

“Our guys were ready to go today,” said Hampden-Sydney Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We understand this is one game at a time and we were focused and together. On to the next.”

Breaking down the game

Email newsletter signup

H-SC used an early 14-0 run to lead 18-4 at 12:39 as Hubbard scored nine quick points, while Clements added five early points, each connecting on a three-point field goal. The Tigers extended their advantage to 26-11 with 8:27 left in the half following a three-pointer by senior team captain Adam Brazil. FC closed to within 26-19, but the Garnet & Grey responded well and closed the opening half on a 16-5 run to lead comfortably at halftime by a score of 42-24. Hubbard and Clements each scored five points during the run, while sophomore Shane Fernald added four points and junior Nick Shryock had a basket.

H-SC maintained a comfortable margin throughout the second half, pushing the lead to 51-30 at 15:55 after a step-back jumper by Hubbard that followed another three-pointer by the standout forward. The Tigers led 61-35 with 11:32 on the clock following consecutive three-pointers from Shryock and fifth-year Chase Turner, along with a corner jumper by fifth-year team captain Miles Harris. The Garnet & Grey led 66-43 at 6:46 after a floater in the lane from Brazil … and it was 71-48 at 4:20 after two free throws by Hubbard. FC made a little push and was within 73-58 with 2:40 left to play after a pair of three-pointers, but that was it … as the top-ranked Tigers secured the victory with 6-6 free throws down the stretch.

ODAC Tournament stats

Hubbard led H-SC with his game-high 26 points, including his 4-6 three-pointers, adding four rebounds. Clements finished with his 14 points for the Tigers, including his 5-6 free throws, adding four assists and two steals. Elliott contributed his 10 points, including 4-4 free throws, adding six rebounds and two steals.

Senior team captain Josiah Hardy and Fernald each had six points, with Hardy adding seven rebounds and Fernald adding four rebounds. Brazil had five points, six rebounds and a game-high five assists, while Shryock had five points and two assists. H-SC shot 49% (27-55) from the field, including 57% (8-14) on three-pointers, and 83% (19-23) at the free throw line.

Measmer led FC with his 16 points off the bench, including his 4-5 three-pointers. Bryant Wall finished with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers. FC shot 33% (19-57) from the field, including 39% (10-26) on three-pointers, and 72% (13-18) at the line.

Up next in the ODAC

H-SC advances to the semifinals of the 2024 ODAC Tournament to play either nationally-ranked No. 7 and tourney #3 seed Guilford (NC) College or #6 seed Virginia Wesleyan University on Saturday afternoon, February 24, at 3 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center. The game will be available to watch on the ODAC Sports Network.