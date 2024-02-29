Team competes in Block and Bridle Horse Hippology contest Published 11:46 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

On Feb. 9 the Block and Bridle Horse Hippology Contest was held on the campus of Virginia Tech. This was a large event with over 100 participants in each age level with members competing from 4H and FFA including Buckingham FFA.

The Horse Hippology Contest is a test of knowledge related to the equine (horse) industry. Members must be able to identify tools, feeds and breeds of horses along with a test that could cover a range of topics encompassing anatomy, history and genetics. They must also place classes of horses based on their conformation and other desirable characteristics. The Senior Division team members were Anna Snoddy, Abigail Palmore, Amiah Porter and Sarah Bryant. The team placed 41st overall out of 60 teams. Piper Scaldio competed as an individual in the Senior Division.

The Block and Bridle Club is an organization at Virginia Tech that is based around agriculture and animal science and holds similar values to the FFA.